Nash County Student Incentive Vaccine Program

$100 Incentive Cards will be available for NCPS students 12 years old or older at 2nd dose vaccine clinics hosted by Nash UNC Health Care & Nash County Public Schools.

• Who is eligible to receive an incentive card? Only students who attend Nash County Public Schools and are 12 years old or older are eligible. You must also have had your second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

• How do students get their incentive card? Visit one of three 2nd dose clinics listed below. You must show proof of being fully vaccinated with a completed CDC vaccination card or follow the link below in the “Access Your Vaccine Records Online” section to find your vaccine record online through the NCDHHS vaccine portal. You must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. You must also be verified as a current student of NCPS. School staff will be available on-site to assist with this, or you can bring your school ID.

• Do I need parental consent? Yes. You will need your parent or legal guardian present with you to sign a consent form to receive your vaccine incentive card. Parents need to bring a picture ID for NCPS to verify that they are the student’s parent or guardian.

• I received my vaccination somewhere else. Am I still eligible? Yes. Bring your proof of vaccination, a parent or guardian with ID, and verify that you are a current student of NCPS to one of the second dose clinics listed below.

Cards will be distributed at these COVID-19 2nd dose vaccine clinics:

• Southern Nash High School: January 5, 2022

Incentive Cards are available from 2pm-6pm        Clinic from 4:30pm-6pm

• Rocky Mount High School: January 6, 2022 from 2pm-6pm

• Nash Central High School: January 7, 2022 from 2pm-6pm

Qualifying students can attend any one of the above clinics. Pfizer vaccine will be administered at these clinics.

For students interested in participating in the incentive program and who haven’t been vaccinated yet, Nash UNC Health Care and NCPS are hosting COVID-19 1st dose vaccine clinics at the same locations.

• Southern Nash High School: December 14, 2021 from 2pm-6pm

• Rocky Mount High School: December 15, 2021 from 2pm-6pm

• Nash Central High School: December 16, 2021 from 2pm-6pm

For questions, call 252-459-9800 or email info@nashcountync.gov.

 

