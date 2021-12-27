Wondering How To Select The Right Durham School For Your Child?

News
Join Durham County Cooperative Extension as we share information about how to navigate the many educational options for your school-aged child in Durham. We’ll cover the Durham Public Schools magnet schools and Career and Technical Education lottery, charter school options, and answer any questions you may have. DETAILS HERE

 

Christmas Day may officially be over but we're still in the holiday spirit... especially after seeing how some of our favorite celebrities spent the special holiday! While many like Marjorie Harvey and Porsha Williams cozied up with their families in their matching pajamas, others like Nicki Minaj were in full glam for the special day, spreading holiday cheer by sharing fabulous pictures from their holiday family photoshoots to their Instagram pages. No matter how these celebrities spent the day, one thing is for sure – they spent it in pure happiness with the people they love the most. From Nicki Minaj to Tia Mowry-Hardrict, here's how some of our favorite celebrities spend Christmas Day.  

 

