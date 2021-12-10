Do You Want Your Holiday Packages To Arrive On Time?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

These are the shipping dates you need to be aware of:

U.S. Postal Service

USPS officials recommend shipping your items by the following dates to guarantee they arrive by Christmas Day:

2021 Holiday Shipping Dates for the Contiguous U.S.

December 15: USPS retail ground service

December 17: First-class mail service (including holiday greeting cards)

December 17: First-class packages

December 18: Priority Mail

December 23: Priority Mail Express

2021 Holiday Shipping Dates for Alaska and Hawaii

Alaska

December 2: USPS retail ground service

December 18: First-class mail service

December 18: Priority Mail

December 21: Priority Mail Express

Hawaii

December 17: First-class Mail

December 17: Priority Mail

December 21: Priority Mail Express

For more information on international and military shipping deadlines, check out USPS and their full list here.

UPS

In order for your packages to be delivered by Christmas Day, UPS is urging customers to ship their packages by the following deadlines:

December 21: 3-Day Select

December 22: 2nd Day Air services

December 23: Next-day Air services

If you’re using ground shipping, UPS has an online calculator to help you determine when your package will arrive in addition to an online tool to check for an accurate quote.

For a full list of shipping options, including international shipping, click here.

FedEx

Here’s a list of FedEx shipping deadlines:

December 9: Ground & Freight Economy

December 15: Ground & Home Delivery

December 21: Express Saver

December 22: 2Day & 2Day-AM

December 23: Overnight services

December 24: Same-day services

