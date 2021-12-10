Do You Want Your Holiday Packages To Arrive On Time?

These are the shipping dates you need to be aware of:
U.S. Postal Service
USPS officials recommend shipping your items by the following dates to guarantee they arrive by Christmas Day:
2021 Holiday Shipping Dates for the Contiguous U.S.
- December 15: USPS retail ground service
- December 17: First-class mail service (including holiday greeting cards)
- December 17: First-class packages
- December 18: Priority Mail
- December 23: Priority Mail Express
2021 Holiday Shipping Dates for Alaska and Hawaii
Alaska
- December 2: USPS retail ground service
- December 18: First-class mail service
- December 18: Priority Mail
- December 21: Priority Mail Express
Hawaii
- December 17: First-class Mail
- December 17: Priority Mail
- December 21: Priority Mail Express
For more information on international and military shipping deadlines, check out USPS and their full list here.
UPS
In order for your packages to be delivered by Christmas Day, UPS is urging customers to ship their packages by the following deadlines:
- December 21: 3-Day Select
- December 22: 2nd Day Air services
- December 23: Next-day Air services
If you’re using ground shipping, UPS has an online calculator to help you determine when your package will arrive in addition to an online tool to check for an accurate quote.
For a full list of shipping options, including international shipping, click here.
FedEx
Here’s a list of FedEx shipping deadlines:
- December 9: Ground & Freight Economy
- December 15: Ground & Home Delivery
- December 21: Express Saver
- December 22: 2Day & 2Day-AM
- December 23: Overnight services
- December 24: Same-day services
21 Times Nicki Minaj Kept The Streets Talking About Her Jaw-Dropping Fashion
21 Times Nicki Minaj Kept The Streets Talking About Her Jaw-Dropping Fashion
1. NICKI MINAJ PERFORMING ON SNL, 2011Source:Getty 1 of 21
2. NICKI MINAJ AT THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS, 2010Source:Getty 2 of 21
3. NICKI MINAJ AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2011Source:Getty 3 of 21
4. NICKI MINAJ AT THE 53RD ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2011Source:Getty 4 of 21
5. NICKI MINAJ AT THE CAROLINA HERRERA FASHION SHOW, 2011Source:Getty 5 of 21
6. NICKI MINAJ AT THE 54TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2012Source:Getty 6 of 21
7. NICKI MINAJ AT THE MET GALA, 2013Source:Getty 7 of 21
8. NICKI MINAJ AT THE BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS, 2013Source:Getty 8 of 21
9. NICKI MINAJ AT THE BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS, 2014Source:Getty 9 of 21
10. NICKI MINAJ AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2014Source:Getty 10 of 21
11. NICKI MINAJ AT THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS, 2015Source:Getty 11 of 21
12. NICKI MINAJ AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2015Source:Getty 12 of 21
13. NICKI MINAJ AT THE 57TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2015Source:Getty 13 of 21
14. NICKI MINAJ AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2016Source:Getty 14 of 21
15. NICKI MINAJ AT THE MET GALA, 2017Source:Getty 15 of 21
16. NICKI MINAJ AT THE AMFAR GALA, 2017Source:Getty 16 of 21
17. NICKI MINAJ AT THE HARPER'S BAZAAR ICONS BY CARINE ROITFELD EVENT, 2017Source:Getty 17 of 21
18. NICKI MINAJ AT THE MET GALA, 2018Source:Getty 18 of 21
19. NICKI MINAJ AT THE HARPER'S BAZAAR ICONS EVENT, 2018Source:Getty 19 of 21
20. NICKI MINAJ AT THE MET GALA, 2019Source:Getty 20 of 21
21. NICKI MINAJ AND HER HUSBAND AT THE MARC JACOBS SHOW, 2020Source:Getty 21 of 21
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark