Holiday
HomeHoliday

Do You Want Your Holiday Packages To Arrive On Time?

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Christmas tree

Source: Arrangenstyle.com / @arrangenstyle

These are the shipping dates you need to be aware of:

U.S. Postal Service

USPS officials recommend shipping your items by the following dates to guarantee they arrive by Christmas Day:

2021 Holiday Shipping Dates for the Contiguous U.S.

  • December 15: USPS retail ground service
  • December 17: First-class mail service (including holiday greeting cards)
  • December 17: First-class packages
  • December 18: Priority Mail
  • December 23: Priority Mail Express

2021 Holiday Shipping Dates for Alaska and Hawaii

Alaska

  • December 2: USPS retail ground service
  • December 18: First-class mail service
  • December 18: Priority Mail
  • December 21: Priority Mail Express

Hawaii

  • December 17: First-class Mail
  • December 17: Priority Mail
  • December 21: Priority Mail Express

For more information on international and military shipping deadlines, check out USPS and their full list here.

UPS

In order for your packages to be delivered by Christmas Day, UPS is urging customers to ship their packages by the following deadlines:

  • December 21: 3-Day Select
  • December 22: 2nd Day Air services
  • December 23: Next-day Air services

If you’re using ground shipping, UPS has an online calculator to help you determine when your package will arrive in addition to an online tool to check for an accurate quote.

For a full list of shipping options, including international shipping, click here.

FedEx

Here’s a list of FedEx shipping deadlines:

  • December 9: Ground & Freight Economy
  • December 15: Ground & Home Delivery
  • December 21: Express Saver
  • December 22: 2Day & 2Day-AM
  • December 23: Overnight services
  • December 24: Same-day services
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 7, 2018

21 Times Nicki Minaj Kept The Streets Talking About Her Jaw-Dropping Fashion

21 photos Launch gallery

21 Times Nicki Minaj Kept The Streets Talking About Her Jaw-Dropping Fashion

Continue reading 21 Times Nicki Minaj Kept The Streets Talking About Her Jaw-Dropping Fashion

21 Times Nicki Minaj Kept The Streets Talking About Her Jaw-Dropping Fashion

[caption id="attachment_3066012" align="alignnone" width="647"] Source: PA Images / Getty[/caption] There are few female rappers who can take responsibility for changing the face of hip hop for women. Nicki Minaj is one of them. The Queens-native graced us with chart topping music since 1999 and she hasn’t looked back since.  Nicki has used her career as a vehicle of self expression. Through her lyrics, social media accounts, and choices in fashion, we were always able to tell exactly what was on Nicki’s mind.  When she first hopped on the scene, Nicki’s style was more gimmicky than fashionable. She went for the shock factor and wore things that was considered over the top. As her career progressed and she started to dabble in movie roles and create fashion collections, she decided to tone down her wardrobe so that she could be taken seriously.  Now, at the age of 39, Nicki has achieved so much. She has 8 American Music Awards, 12 BET Awards, 5 MTV Video Music Awards, 4 Billboard Music Awards, and many more. She has sold 100 million records worldwide and she's easily known as one of the world's best-selling music artists. Not only is her career thriving, she tied the knot with her childhood friend Kenneth Petty in 2019 and they welcomed their first child together not long after. We’re getting a whole new Nicki Minaj now. She’s married, a mother, she’s accomplished, and she’s evolved in more ways than one. Today, for her 39th birthday, we’re taking a look at 21 of Nicki Minaj’s most talked about, provocative looks. 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Fedex , Holiday , Shipping , UPS , USPS

Videos
Latest

Tracee Ellis Ross Sparkles In Red At The…

 3 hours ago
01.01.70

Breaking: Verdict Announced In Jussie Smollett Trial

 20 hours ago
01.01.70

Instagram Is Finally Returning Your Feed To Chronological…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Faith Evans Asks Judge To Deny Stevie J’s…

 1 day ago
05.12.92

Black Artists In Charlottesville Hired To Melt Down…

 1 day ago
08.22.92

Woman Labeled “TikTok Karen” Accuses Black Man Of…

 1 day ago
08.23.92

James Brown Said The CIA Spied on Him.…

 1 day ago
09.29.92

Nick Cannon Announces The Death Of His 7th…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

5 Times Naomi Oksaka Gave Us Hair Inspiration

 3 days ago
01.01.70

DOJ Files Suit Challenging Texas’ Redistricting Plans Citing…

 4 days ago
03.24.91
Close