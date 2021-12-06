Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

‘Aunt Viv’ Hospitalized: Pens Note To Will Smith

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Source: NBC / Getty

Janet Hubert, our favorite Aunt Viv from the hit show The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air was hospitalized. Although it is unclear why she was hospitalized.

The actress took to Instagram with a post and delete, with a picture of her and Smith that read the caption; “Don’t waste precious time people in anger. Yes people will do you wrong and you must fight for truth no matter how long, and IF you can get the TRUTH you seek…find love again as we have.”

“Life is too short as I am in hospital as I write this to all of you. Holding onto anger will eat you alive. But truth at any cost, Reputation is PRICELESS. I LOVE YOU WILL for being strong enough to tell truth, and share your hurts and trauma. Now we close the doors and live our lives PEACE OUT!”, She continued.

We hope Janet Hubert gets well soon.

Janet Hubert , The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air , Will Smith

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

November Jobs Report Falls Short of Expectations, The…

 45 mins ago
01.01.70
Tribeca Fall Preview: "Love Life"

‘Aunt Viv’ Hospitalized: Pens Note To Will Smith

 55 mins ago
01.01.70

Cardi B Advocates For Black Women (Allegedly) Being…

 4 hours ago
01.01.70

Mary J. Blige Releases New Music Video, ‘Good…

 7 hours ago
01.01.70

HBCU Prairie View A&M University Marching Band To…

 8 hours ago
01.01.70

Model Monday: Arielle Van-Mballa Used A Powerpoint To…

 8 hours ago
01.01.70

Mississippi Governor Challenged On His ‘Culture Of Life’…

 23 hours ago
01.01.70

Idaho Republican ‘Community Leader’ Freaks Out Over Hershey’s…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

A Known White Supremacist Announces Intent To Run…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

DOJ’s Civil Rights Division Launches Investigation Into Mount…

 3 days ago
01.01.70
Close