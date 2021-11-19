News
Vice President Kamala Harris Will Be The First Female With Presidential Powers

Friday, according to CNN a temporary transfer of power will be given to Vice President Kamala Harris as President Joe Biden will be put under anesthesia for his routine colonoscopy, reported by the White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Friday morning, Biden went to Walter Reed Medical Center to go for his first annual physical since becoming President. It is required that when a President goes into a medical procedure that required anesthesia, the Vice President assumes presidential power.

“The nation’s first female, first Black, and first South Asian vice president will break yet another barrier when she temporarily steps into the acting role. Harris will work from her office in the West Wing while Biden is under anesthesia”, Psaki said in a statement.
This has been done before, such as Vice President Dick Cheney would takeover for President George W. Bush while he’d have his annual colonoscopy routine, during his term.

Saturday, September 18th, 2021 the Truth and Service Classic was launched. So of course it was only right that the Vice President of the Untied States and Howard Alumna, Kamala Harris bless the Classic by administrating the first coin toss. This year’s game was the 96th meeting between the two HUs; Howard University and Hampton University but it’s the first with the new name, “Truth and Service Classic.” It was also the first football match ever held at the brand-new soccer stadium, Audi Field, located in Southwest, Washington, D.C. Secure The Bag! Kamala Harris Helps Get Millions For HBCUs Vice President Kamala Harris surprised the students and fellow alumni as she walked on the field to a standing ovation. Despite VP Harris winning the coin toss for her HBCU, the game did end in a loss for Howard with a final score of 48 Hampton to Howard’s 32. Scroll below for a video and photos from the game… https://www.instagram.com/p/CUAXfLuFf9l/   Related: Howard University Unveils Student Debt Cancellation Initiative Related: Stephen Curry Talks Howard University’s Bison at the Beach Inaugural Golf Classic Related: Howard University Renames College Of Fine Arts After Alumnus Chadwick Boseman Related: Celebrities Who Attended HBCUs  

Close