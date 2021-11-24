Don’t Miss These Area Christmas Parades

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Looking for holiday parades in our area? We’ve got you covered!

Youngsville: The Youngsville Christmas Parade is the first Saturday in December at 10am. This year, the Christmas Parade will be held on December 4, 2021. The town Christmas tree lighting ceremony will also be held from 4:30-7pm on Friday, December 3, 2021. More Details Here.

Knightdale: Saturday, December 4th, 2:00pm Christmas Parade at Knightdale Station Park – More Details Here

2021 Christmas Parade Registration Form

Rolesville: Come out to join us and see the man in the red suit! What a way to officially kick off the holiday season! If you are interested in being part of the parade, click on the registration button and sign up today! The parade is December 5th at 2pm. More Details

Rocky Mount: Enjoy a Christmas tradition with your family and see local marching bands perform, beautifully decorated floats, and of course, Santa! Sunday, December 5th at 3pm. More Details

Fuquay-Varina: Join us for the Fuquay-Varina Christmas Parade, to be held once again in the Historic Downtown Fuquay District! It’s taking place on Sunday, December 5th at 3pm. More Details

Hillsborough: The Hillsborough/Orange County Chamber of Commerce is the proud host of the annual Hillsborough Holiday Parade each year! This year’s event is scheduled for 4:00 pm on Sunday, December 5th, 2021. More Details

Holly Springs: Happy Holly Days Parade will take place on Saturday, December 11th, 2021, starting at 10 a.m. More Details

Durham: Kick off the holiday season at the Durham Holiday Parade! Saturday, December 18th at 11am. More Details

