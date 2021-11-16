Apply Now for Summer 2022 Internships

The North Carolina Internship Program provides students with professional work experience that connects their classroom experiences and potential career choices. DETAILS HERE
Interns work 40 hours a week for a 10-week period, earning $12.00 an hour. They participate in meetings, educational tours and other activities designed to broaden their perspective of public service and state government. There are numerous internship positions available during the summer at various state agencies located throughout North Carolina. Projects and interns are screened and selected by the North Carolina Internship Council. The State of NC Internship Program is highly competitive.
Interns are encouraged to seek academic credit for the internship, but the student is responsible for making such arrangements and should determine the specific procedure at her/his academic institution. The Internship Council reminds all applicants that the intent of the Internship Program is to provide a variety of opportunities for students to learn about public service professions.
Key Dates
Nov. 1 – Application Opens
Jan. 3- Application Closes
Late Feb. – early March – Phone Interviews
Late March – Interns Notified of Placements
May 23 – Intern Orientation
May 23-July 29 – Internship Period
