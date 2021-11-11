Healthy , Whole, & Living Out My Dreams Schedule

2021 Event Program | 11:00am – 4:00pm

***PROGRAM SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

10:00 am DOORS OPEN 11:00 am WELCOME 11:30 am “How Does Human Trafficking Impact Women and Girls of Color?” Presented by: Department of Administration: North Carolina Council for Women and Youth Involvement – SEE NC Program

12:00pm “Real Talk: Let’s Win in Business and Live Out Our Dreams!” Presented by: The North Carolina Education Lottery

12:40 pm “Grow With What You Got: Healing and Hope for Your Next Season” Presented by: Pillar Consulting

1:20 pm “Whole- Person Health: Mastering Your Stress And Mental Health” Presented by: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina

2:00 pm “Healthy Relationships Panel” Presented by: Department of Administration: North Carolina Council for Women and Youth Involvement – SEE NC Program

2:30 pm TABITHA BROWN

3:30 pm Winter “Rips the Runway” Fashion Show A Showcase of Winter Fashion For Ladies Presented by: Ruby Red Glass Slippery.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: