Fall Festival at John Chavis Memorial Park

Pumpkin Dessert

Come if you dare for two days filled with treats, arts & crafts, music, food trucks, games, vendors, and more. Come for one day or both! Fall in love with John Chavis Memorial Park fall festivities. Wear your costumes and smiling faces!

Dates: Thursday, Oct. 28,  6:30–8:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 30, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public. No registration is required.

 

Tarana Burke HB X MN Digital Cover October 2021

Tarana Burke Wears JW Anderson On Our HB X MN Special Edition Digital Cover

Tarana Burke Wears JW Anderson On Our HB X MN Special Edition Digital Cover

Tarana Burke Wears JW Anderson On Our HB X MN Special Edition Digital Cover

[caption id="attachment_3487215" align="alignnone" width="981"] Source: Michael Rowe / for HelloBeautiful[/caption] Tarana Burke used to run a style blog. Yup, the social activist, author and founder of the 'me too.' Movement has a passion for fashion, which shows throughout the confines of her gorgeous sanctuary and particularly, her custom built closet. Tarana allowed us inside her home to capture the stunning images for our Special Edition HelloBeautiful X MadameNoire digital cover. MUST READ: Tarana Burke On Living Well, Writing, and the Future of the ‘me too.’ Movement  Cover Credits: Managing Editor: @shamika_sanders Cover Story: @Hotpeeznbutta Talent: @taranajaneen Creative Director: @jbthegawd Photographer: @michaelrowephoto Videographer: @tmillerfilms Stylist: @jasonrembert Stylist Assistant: @ww.lit Hair: @vernonfrancois Makeup: @keys_rebelle Production: @thehowellworld @oraclemediallc SVP Content: @alliemcgev

 

Karen Clark head shot

fall , festival , John Chavis , Park , raleigh

Close