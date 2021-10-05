Local
DPAC Will Now Require Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative COVID Test

DPAC guests age 12 and older are required to provide documentation of full COVID-19 vaccination status or as an alternative, a recent negative COVID-19 test. Read More Here.

These requirements will be in full effect no later than Monday, October 4, 2021. This date was chosen specifically to allow time for any eligible unvaccinated ticketholders to reach fully vaccinated status should they choose to do so.

Any special requirements for upcoming events including face covers, vaccinations or negative tests, will be sent directly to ticketholders and updated regularly on DPAC’s website at DPACnc.com.

  • Note: As conditions change, we will adjust these requirements, protocols and guidelines.

Vaccination – Documentation 

Negative Test Result – Documentation 

 

