PNC Arena Hiring Event

FCBC Community Job Fair

Are you looking for a part-time job in a fun-filled exciting environment? PNC Arena has it all. A hiring event will be held today September 23, 2021 from 3 pm. to 6 pm.

PNC Arena is the home of the Carolina Hurricanes hockey and NC State Men’s basketball, and major touring concerts, comedy shows, and family events.

More than 300 staff positions are available in the following positions:

Bartenders, Cashiers, Catering Service, Cooks, Concessions Stand Leaders, and more. The pay ranges from $10.50 to $20 an hour.

Benefits include competitive pay, flexible scheduling, complimentary parking for all events, discounted Carolina Hurricanes tickets and merchandise, and more.

For more information go online.

