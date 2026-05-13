Listen Live
Close
Family & Parenting

Jamie Foxx & Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp Expecting First Child

Jamie Foxx And Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Huckstepp supported her man through his health crisis. Otherwise, she maintains a private life, with little publicly known about her background.

Published on May 13, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The Summer Gala By Gala One
Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

DJ play a love song! Jamie Foxx is expecting his third child, his first with girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp.

The “Unpredictable” comedian/singer, 58, and his girlfriend are preparing to welcome a little one into the world, according to reports from TMZ. Foxx is already a dad to two daughters: Corinne, 32, and Anelise, 17, from previous relationships. He shares Corinne with ex Connie Kline and Anelise with Kristin Grannis.

The actor and Huckstepp began their relationship in August 2023, when their coupledom was confirmed to People. This came after they were spotted together at a dinner with friends in Malibu.

RELATED CONTENT: Sources Claim Jamie Foxx Is Ready For Marriage And Babies With Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp

Though they’ve kept their relationship under wraps, for the most part, multiple sources reported that the couple broke up in January 2025. At the time, a source suggested to PEOPLE that his busy schedule was to blame.

“Jamie is super busy, just the way he likes it,” the insider said in 2025. “He has so much going on, he barely has time to stop and think about how blessed he is.” Despite the breakup, Foxx maintained a positive attitude, according to the source: “He has been having a great time.”

Just a few months later, however, Foxx and Huckstepp were spotted hanging out again, fueling reconciliation rumors. By April 2025, they were photographed leaving Nobu in Malibu–The same restaurant they were first spotted at to begin their public relationship.

Little is known about Huckstepp due to her leading a very private life. She is believed to have no social media, and information like her profession or whether she has kids already is unknown.

Foxx suffered a life-threatening brain bleed that led to a stroke in April 2023. According to Us Weekly, months later, Huckstepp remained by her boyfriend’s side throughout his health scare, even though they weren’t public just yet.

The actor and comedian was hospitalized for a month and does not recall much of his stay, and while in recovery, he had to undergo intensive rehabilitation to learn how to walk again.

“I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through,” Foxx explained in a July 2023 Instagram video. “I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that.”

Even though that health scare, it seems like their relationship only got stronger.

“Things are going really well with Jamie and his girlfriend, Alyce,” the insider shared with the publication at the time. “Aside from his family, Alyce has been a huge source of support throughout his recovery process. She makes him really happy and they spend as much time together as possible.”

Jamie’s baby news also arrives on the heels of headlines he made about his dating life.

During his December 2024 Netflix special, What Had Happened Was, the comedian had the crowd (and the internet) buzzing after joking that he was “cured” of dating white women, even singing, “No more white girls.”

He doubled down with playful jabs about his preferences before ultimately walking it back with a wink,

“No more white girls… in public.”

He also spoke on that moment during a townhall with The Hollywood Reporter.

RELATED CONTENT: Jamie Foxx Openly Weeps Walking Eldest Daughter Corinne Down The Aisle At Lavish Wedding

Jamie Foxx And Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp Are Expecting Their First Child Together was originally published on madamenoire.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
ICON: Motown and Beyond Thumbnail
Community  |  Karen Clark

Capathia Jenkins Brings the Party for Icon: Motown & Beyond

Comment
Trending

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

How Jason Collins Changed What It Means To Be A Black Man In Pro Sports

Comment
14 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Philadelphia 76ers Fire James Harden's Favorite "Liar" Daryl Morey But Keep Nick Nurse

Comment
4 Items
interviews  |  Allison Hazel

'Authenticity Is The New Flex' — Meet CEO Michele Y. Smith, The Black Woman Bringing Real Culture To MoPOP [Exclusive]

Comment
5 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: May 13, 2026

Comment
3 Items
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

Tiffany Haddish’s Body Said Glow Up, Knees Said Healed And 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Said Cover Girl

Comment
3 Items
Family & Parenting  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Jamie Foxx And Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Comment
5 Items
DL Hughley Show  |  Nia Noelle

The Jazzy Report: Cannabis Use Warnings and Homeland Security Closures

Comment
Entertainment  |  Lauren E. Williams

Beyoncé Music Theft Case Update: Why Are The Songs Still Missing And Who Stole Them?

Comment
Entertainment  |  Lauren E. Williams

Michelle Obama Just Gave Us Another Reason To Be At Essence Fest

Comment

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close