Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Co-Founder of Labelle Passes Away

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Cher

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

Legendary  singer Sarah Dash who gained fame with Patti Labelle has passed away. The group Labelle, which Sarah was a co-founder, had the chart topping hit ” Lady Marmalade” the song was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2003.

When members of the group went their separate way in 1977, Dash embarked on a solo career. Dash never stopped singing and performed as a studio session singer with Nile Rodgers, the Marshall Tucker Band, the O’Jays, Keith Richards and the Rolling Stones.

Dash gave her final performance on Saturday night, two days before her death, when she joined Patti LaBelle during a performance in Atlantic City. Dash was 76.

LaBelle , Sarah Dash , singer

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Cher

Co-Founder of Labelle Passes Away

 4 hours ago
09.22.21

TRIED IT: I Traded My Chemical-Based Deodorant For…

 5 hours ago
09.22.21

Whips On Horseback: U.S. Officials Claim Nothing Inhumane…

 1 day ago
09.21.21

Tobias Menzies Dedicates His Emmy to Michael K.…

 2 days ago
09.21.21

Toni Braxton Launches Body Care Brand “Nude Sugar”…

 2 days ago
09.20.21

Watch Cedric The Entertainer, LL Cool J &…

 2 days ago
09.20.21

Jeannie Mai & Jeezy Expecting Their First Child…

 2 days ago
09.20.21

Comedian Anthony “AJ” Johnson, Best Known For ‘Friday’…

 2 days ago
09.20.21

Get The Details On Yara Shahidi’s Classic, Timeless…

 2 days ago
09.20.21

Get The Details On Angela Bassett’s Chic Emmy’s…

 2 days ago
09.20.21
Close