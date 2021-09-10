Know Someone Who Needs To Get The COVID Vaccine At Home?

Are you unable to leave home and get your vaccine? To slow the spread of COVID-19 and help North Carolinians protect their communities and families, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) announces a statewide initiative to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations to people who stay at home because of limited mobility. NCDHHS is working with Piedmont Triad Regional Council (PTRC) to help expand on existing models, reaching further into communities in the state. For anyone in North Carolina who finds it hard to get out and needs the free, safe, and effective COVID-19 vaccine, please complete the form in the link below or call 866-303-0026. A PTRC staff member will follow up with a phone call within three business days. COVID Vaccine for Home Visit Form