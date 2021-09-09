Duke Vaccination Clinic This Saturday At Wheels

Duke Health is providing COVID-19 vaccines without an appointment. We accept walk-ins for people age 12 and older who want the COVID vaccine.

If you are between the ages of 12 and 17, you must go to a clinic that is offering Pfizer. This is the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for this age group. If you are between the ages of 12-15, a parent or guardian must accompany you to your appointment.

The COVID-19 vaccine is available at no cost. You do not need health insurance.