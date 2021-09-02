Entertainment News
Nicki Minaj Shares An Adorable Video Of Her “Papa Bear” Rocking Cute Afro Puffs

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 12, 2020

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty

More and more Nicki Minaj is letting fans in on her life as a mother.  On her Instagram page buried between photos of her flexing in hot pink and promoting new music, are pictures and videos of her swagged out baby boy. Today the award-winning rapper shared a few heart-warming videos of some family time between her, her husband Kenneth Petty, and their son.

In the first Instagram video, the family sits on the couch with the baby on Minaj’s lap. In cutesy baby talk she says, “‘Mama I know I’m a cute boy! You a cute boy?’”

Cute is an understatement. Her mini me sported a head full of curly afro puffs that framed his face.

In another video the adorable baby possibly says his first words, “hi,” while being coached by his mother. Judging by everyone’s reaction, this might have been the first word caught on camera.

Minaj has remained mum regarding her son’s name. In her videos, she affectionately calls him Papa or Papa Bear. Earlier this year the Whole Lotta Money rapper revealed she almost named her first born Ninja. In an episode of her radio talk show “Queen Radio,” Minaj spilled some tea. “You know what his name was supposed to be? I think l might still change it,” she shared. “A lot of people said they liked it, but I said, ‘Nah.’ His name was going to be Ninja.”

“I changed it at the last minute,” she added.

Ninja Miraj Petty? That’s different! We may not know his name, but we do know he is the cutest!

Nicki Minaj Breaks The Internet Wearing $50 Pink Crocs

Nicki Minaj Swagged Her Son Out In A $500 Fendi Onsie

Nicki Minaj Wishes Her Son A 3 Months With This Sweet Maternity Photo

 

Nicki Minaj Shares An Adorable Video Of Her "Papa Bear" Rocking Cute Afro Puffs  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

