Here’s How To Get Discounted Internet

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The Emergency Broadband Benefit is an FCC program to help families and households struggling to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic. This new benefit will connect eligible households to jobs, critical healthcare services, virtual classrooms, and so much more.

About the Emergency Broadband Benefit

The Emergency Broadband Benefit will provide a discount of up to $50 per month towards broadband service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands. Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit is limited to one monthly service discount and one device discount per household.

Who Is Eligible for the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program?

A household is eligible if a member of the household meets one of the criteria below:

Has an income that is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, or Lifeline;

Approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision in the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 school year;

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year;

Experienced a substantial loss of income due to job loss or furlough since February 29, 2020 and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers; or

Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income or COVID-19 program.

LEARN HOW TO APPLY HERE

6 National Lipstick Day Deals That Will Add Some Spice To Your Pout 6 photos Launch gallery 6 National Lipstick Day Deals That Will Add Some Spice To Your Pout 1. Nude Cosmetics See Thru Gloss Source:Nude Cosmetics 1 of 6 2. The Lip Bar Catwalk Lipstick Source:The Lip Bar 2 of 6 3. Prime Beauty Cosmetics Make It Matte Liquid Lipsticks Source:Prime Beauty Cosmetics 3 of 6 4. BLK/OPL Precision Lip Definer Source:Black Opal 4 of 6 5. A-Billi Cosmetics Foreigner Pigmented Gloss Source:A-Billi Cosmetics 5 of 6 6. Dosso Beauty #SummertimeFine Lustre Lip Gloss Collection Source:Dosso Beauty 6 of 6 Skip ad Continue reading 6 National Lipstick Day Deals That Will Add Some Spice To Your Pout 6 National Lipstick Day Deals That Will Add Some Spice To Your Pout [caption id="attachment_3417560" align="alignnone" width="683"] Source: FOTOGRAFIA INC. / Getty[/caption] One word, eight letters: lipstick. It's known as the one makeup product that packs a mighty punch. With the benefits of helping us define the shape of our pouts, to giving our beauty beats a sensational pop of color, you can't go wrong with stocking up on this essential. Hence why July 29th, aka National Lipstick Day, is a celebration worth partaking in. Known as an ode to one of the most popular beauty products ever created, a plethora of brands are getting on the celebration by offering the best deals on lipstick, lip gloss, lip balms and more lip essentials. It's already a known fact that not all brands create lippies that are brown skin-friendly. So, it's even more important to show our Black beauty brands some extra love. If you're down to shop your favorite lippies without breaking the bank, you've come to the right place. From gorgeous nudes to perfect reds that will take your full glam and no makeup, makeup looks to the next level, we've compiled a list of six Black beauty brands that you must shop. Grab you credit card, secure a Wi-Fi connection, make some space on your vanity and get ready to shop your faves sans the hefty price tag. Here is our list of the best National Lipstick Day Beauty Sales. Happy Shopping!

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark