Healthy Ever After: Why People With Diabetes Are More Likely To Have Cardiovascular Issues

The Get Up! Mornings team is always about making sure our supporters are taking care of themselves out here, which is why “Healthy Ever After” is such an important segment to deliver every week.

For the latest report, Erica Campbell talks with nurse practitioner and certified diabetes educator Kim Ketter to discuss the correlations between diabetes and cardiovascular issues.

“People with diabetes are more likely to have cardiovascular issues,” Ketter says, going on to explain why that rings true by adding, “as a matter of fact, they are twice as likely to have cardiovascular issues than someone who does not have diabetes. That puts them at higher risk for heart attack and stroke, and the reason for that is because diabetes is considered a microvascular disease…the body’s just not making enough insulin to prevent the blood sugars from being elevated.” She goes on to explain that if those blood sugars get too high they can ruin smaller blood vessels in the eyes, brain and kidneys.

In terms of prevention, the best things Ketter says to do is know your family history, practice healthy eating, take in more vegetables, exercise regularly and — sorry to all the sweet tooth tigers out there! — cutting back on sugar intake substantially.

Enjoy this important talk on the topic of diabetes and cardiovascular issues with Kim Ketter on Get Up! Morning With Erica Campbell below, and let’s stay healthy together:

