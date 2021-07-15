Check Out Trailer For Kevin Hart’s New Talk Show

CLOSE
Kevin Hart is getting a new talk show called Hart to Hart. It drops on August 5th, but you’ll need Peacock to see it.
According to Peacock, the show “will dig deep to find out what makes these world-class influencers tick, their goals and aspirations, their journey to stardom and the obstacles they overcame to reach their lofty status.”
Kevin will chat with stars in the comfort of his wine cellar.
5 Nude Lipsticks All Black Women Should Add To Their Makeup Collection
5 photos Launch gallery
5 Nude Lipsticks All Black Women Should Add To Their Makeup Collection
1. Charlotte Tilbury Wedding BellesSource:Charlotte Tilbury 1 of 5
2. Mented Cosmetics Semi-Matte Lipstick in Brand NudeSource:Mented cosmetics 2 of 5
3. MAC Cosmetics x Aaliyah Try Again LipstickSource:Amazon 3 of 5
4. Pat McGrath Labs MATTETRANCE LIPSTICK in Flesh 3Source:Pat McGrath Labs 4 of 5
5. Nyx Cosmetics Lip Lingerie in TeddySource:Nyx Cosmetics 5 of 5
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark