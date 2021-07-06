Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Front Page News: Florida Under State Of Emergency Ahead Of Tropical Storm Elsa [WATCH]

Florida is currently under a state of emergency due to a possible tropical storm that is on the way.  Tropical Storm Elsa is picking up strength and is expecting to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes.  The also comes after a condo building collapsed that has left 28 people dead and 117 people missing.

In other news, the NBA Finals start today and Rock-T breaks down the ESPN drama between Rachel Nichols and Maria Taylor.

[caption id="attachment_415663" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Cindy Ord / Getty[/caption] There has always been a debate when it comes to the contracts the NFL players sign compared to those NBA athletes put ink to. Retired NFL superstar Brandon Marshall put on full display he has a lot to learn when it comes to that conversation. During a recent episode of the, I Am Athlete show that Marshall cohosts with fellow NFL ballers Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson and Channing Crowder, things got very heated when Chad and Channing said it’s easier for the NBA players to run the league because they have guaranteed contracts. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! Marshall however vehemently disagreed with Johnson and Crowder and is now being called “loud and wrong” because he argued that only four players on an NBA team have guaranteed contracts. You don’t have to be an NBA expert to know that is FALSE. “Not everybody that’s on an NBA roster has a guaranteed contract…There’s four guys on an NBA team that got guaranteed contracts and everybody else can be cut today and don’t got nothing,” Marshall yelled with every vein in his neck bulging out. https://twitter.com/JustRyCole/status/1379206052512628737?s=20 If there was ever a visual representation of being loud and wrong, that clip of Marshall is it. Of course, the video has spawned plenty of reactions, NBA player Jared Dudley chimed in, sharing the clip in a retweet writing, “This man can’t be serious??? 95% of players have guaranteed contracts… Sometimes 1 person per roster will sign a partial with a later date to either being cut or signed for the remainder of the season.. Only top Elite QBs have similar NBA deals.” Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). https://twitter.com/JaredDudley619/status/1379425238748909568?s=20 D’Angelo Russell responded to Dudley’s tweet implying the both of them should take a trip to the show to educate the world. https://twitter.com/Dloading/status/1379472161396690948?s=20 Twitter isn’t being so nice and has been clowning Marshall all day. You can peep those reactions in the gallery below. Photo: Cindy Ord / Getty SEE ALSO: Lakers Legend Elgin Baylor Dead At 86, #NBATwitter Shows Respect ESPN Reportedly Fires Paul Pierce After Twerking-Filled Instagram Live, Twitter Reacts HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

