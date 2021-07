Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

A SPECIAL TIME FOR SPECIAL PLAY

Join us for this FREE event exclusively for kids with disabilities and their families to experience Marbles in a calmer, quieter environment. REGISTER HERE

Play in the Museum

Watch a Lights Up, Sound Down IMAX Movie (Available on July 4)

Dates

Sunday, July 4, 9am-12pm

Sensory Friendly 4th!

Lights Up, Sound Down IMAX Movie: Pandas – 12pm (Shown in 2D)

Tuesday, August 10, 3pm-6pm

View the Spanish Digital Flyer

View the English Digital Flyer