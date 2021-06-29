Arts & Entertainment
July 3rd Family Festivities In Morrisville

Family on Independence Day

Source: M_a_y_a / Getty

You don’t have to wait until July 4 to celebrate Independence Day in Morrisville! Save the date for Saturday, July 3, and join the Town of Morrisville from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for Morrisville’s Family Fun Festival!

Event Information

The modified event will be held on Town Hall Drive, with a more extensive family-oriented event than in previous years including live entertainment, magic shows, food trucks, stilt walkers, roving entertainment, face painters, family-friendly games, prize giveaways, small business representation, and displays with information and updates on Town projects.  This year a laser light show will conclude the evening!

Attendance is free but bring money for the food trucks!

(Please Note: The laser light show will only be visible from Town Hall Drive.)

Event Updates

Updates on event details will be posted here. You can also follow the Town of Morrisville’s social media pages  for updates.

Food Trucks

  • Barone Meatball
  • Cool Breeze Pineapple Drinks
  • Crispy Gyoza
  • Curry in a Hurry
  • Dohertys
  • Hot Chix
  • Mr. A’s Beignets
  • Oak City Fish and Chips
  • Same O Dame O Shrimp
  • Ty’s All Natural

Live Music

Free

5:00 -5:30 p.m. – Glenn Jones Acoustic

5:45 – 6:15 p.m.  – John G

 

7:00 – 8 p.m. – Soul Psychedelique Orchestra

 

Magic Show

Free

Captain Jim is Magic!

 

Magic Showtimes: 4:30 p.m. ; 6:30 p.m.

Also featuring

Sky High Skylar

 

Carnival Games Provided by Lamm Events

Cost: 12 tickets – $10. Ticket sales stop at 8:30 p.m.

Business Participants

  • Meeple Brew (Coffee)
  • Rush Cycle
  • Active Bodez
  • Turmeric Zone

Check back for updates.

Date

Saturday, July 3

4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Location

Town Hall Drive (Between Morrisville Carpenter Road and Carolina Street) GET MORE DETAILS HERE

 

