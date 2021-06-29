Arts & Entertainment
Mo'Nique Is Still Talking About Bonnets…And Providing Receipts

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

A few weeks ago, Mo’Nique shared a post that called out Black women traveling in attire she didn’t think was appropriate. She said she was seeing Black women in airports with “head bonnets, scarfs, slippers pajamas, [and] blankets wrapped around them.”

“I’ve been seeing it not just at the airport. I’ve been seeing it at the store, at the mall … ” Mo’Nique said. “When did we lose our pride in representing ourselves? When did we slip away of let me make sure I’m presentable when I leave my home?”

“All I’m saying is could you please comb your hair?”

“I’m not saying you don’t have pride but the representation that you’re showing someone will have to ask you to know if you have it,” she added. “It’s not to get a man … it is just your representation of you, my sweet babies.”

Well, now she’s posting examples of what she is talking about. In a recent post, Mo’Nique shared a picture of a young woman who appears to be traveling.

 

 

Close