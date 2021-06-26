Local
HomeLocal

Celebrate July 4th In Durham!!

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Bonfire, Guy Fawkes, Firework Night at United Kingdon

Source: Ivan / Getty

Celebrate patriotism and civic pride with Durham Parks and Recreation and the Durham Bulls! Attend the baseball game and enjoy a dynamic fireworks show following the game.

July 4th Celebration

Sunday, July 4, 2021

6:05 p.m.

Fireworks will begin at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Durham Bulls Athletic Park

Durham Bulls vs. Gwinnett Stripers

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 919-956-BULL.

There are no capacity restrictions or social distancing requirements in place at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Masks are encouraged for non-vaccinated fans.

Fireworks Show

Gates will open for general admission at the end of the 7th inning based on availability for those that would like to view the fireworks show from inside the ballpark. Please note, viewing areas are limited outside of the ballpark. Purchasing tickets to the game is strongly encouraged and ensures a spot inside the Durham Bulls Athletic Park to watch the fireworks. For day of questions about the fireworks show, please call 919-956-BULL.

Additional Viewing Areas

Viewing sites outside of the ballpark include: The grassy area behind Diamond View 3, Burt’s Bees – outside of the North Deck, and Tobacco Road Sports Café.

Important Information

  • Tailgating and/or alcohol is prohibited in the parking decks
  • No watching fireworks from the parking decks
  • No stopping or illegal parking on public streets or highways
La La Anthony

La La Anthony's Fashion Evolution Over The Years

10 photos Launch gallery

La La Anthony's Fashion Evolution Over The Years

Continue reading La La Anthony’s Fashion Evolution Over The Years

La La Anthony's Fashion Evolution Over The Years

[caption id="attachment_3394802" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Getty / Getty[/caption] From MTV VJ to Hollywood superstar, La La Anthony's career has evolved over the years. The Power actress went from being the woman who interviewed celebrities on the red carpet, to the actress serving high fashion looks on the step and repeat of some of today's most exclusive events. When it comes to fashion, LaLa has positioned herself as a stylish star to watch. As her career grew, so did her taste in designer clothing. With best friends like Kelly Rowland, Ciara, and Kim Kardashian, LaLa learned a thing or two about wearing pieces that would land her on the best dressed lists. Lately, the actress has been serving curves on a platter in her bikini pics. Today La La turns 39. In honor of her birthday, we're taking a walk down memory lane. Here's a glimpse of her style evolution.

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

durham , July 4th

Videos
Latest
Derek Chauvin Booking Photo
Former Officer Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 22.5 Years…
 24 hours ago
06.25.21
13 items
#RIP To The King Of Pop: 13 Michael…
 1 day ago
06.25.21
8 items
Cheeks Of The Week! Megan Thee Stallion Teases…
 3 days ago
06.24.21
Ralph Lauren Is The Newest Sponsor Of The…
 3 days ago
06.23.21
DMX To Be Honored With A Special Tribute…
 3 days ago
06.23.21
14 items
These Black Queens Are Reppin’ USA In The…
 4 days ago
06.24.21
Chris Brown, Once Again, Accused Of Assaulting Woman…
 4 days ago
06.22.21
Usain Bolt & Kasi Bennett Share Photos Of…
 4 days ago
06.22.21
New Book Uncovers Donald Trump’s Saltiness Towards Black…
 4 days ago
06.22.21
10 items
10 Times Porsha Williams Gave Us Soft And…
 4 days ago
06.22.21
20 items
Here’s How Your Favorite Famous Dads Celebrated Father’s…
 4 days ago
06.22.21
Tristan Thompson & Khloé Kardashian Split Yet Again…
 4 days ago
06.22.21
15 items
Twitter Drags Reality Star For Skin Bleaching Announcement
 4 days ago
06.22.21
SMH: ‘Juneteenth’ Video Shows People Twerking On Ambulance…
 4 days ago
06.22.21
Close