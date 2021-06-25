Local
If You’re An NC Adult Vaccinated Against COVID-19, You Could Win $1 Million

“Everyone who gets a COVID-19 vaccination is a winner! They protect themselves, their loved ones and others from severe illness, hospitalization and death. Millions of people have already taken the vaccines. These summer cash drawings add another reward to the many that come with getting a COVID-19 vaccination.” —Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of NCDHHS.

It’s easy to enter—get your vaccine!

Anyone vaccinated starting June 10 will be entered TWICE to win Summer Cash. North Carolinians 18 and over who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine are automatically entered into four drawings for a chance to win a $1 million cash prize. Drawings will be held every other week starting June 23.

Already got your dose? Great! You’re automatically entered.

Summer Cash 4 School!

Under 18? You’re entered into four drawings to win $125,000 for post-secondary education. The $125,000 can be used at any post-secondary institution and are awarded by funding a savings account in the NC 529 Plan.

Been waiting to get the vaccine? Get yours now and be entered TWICE! Already got your dose? Great! You’re automatically entered. MORE DETAILS HERE

 

