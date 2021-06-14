Raven-Symone Lost 30 Pounds In 3 Months

If you’re struggling to lose weight, maybe Raven-Symone’s weight loss plan could work for you.
The actress shared with GMA that fasting was the process that worked for her.
“I am low-carb as much as I can be,” she explained. “I do very minimal exercise and I am an avid faster. I make sure I have a minimum of 14-hour fast between dinner and break-fast.”
“I’m not over here trying to be a little twig,” Symoné said, later adding, “I want to make sure that my body is healthy and prepared to deal with old age.”
She went on to talk to about how people responded to her weight loss.
“The way people were treating me while I was bigger was emotionally damaging,” she said on GMA. “When I lost weight, I remember the moment I went on the red carpet and in my head I was cussing everyone out. I’m like, ‘Wow, now you want to look at me because I’m skinny, thanks.’”
5 Times Jazmine Sullivan Gave Us Vintage Beauty Vibes
5 Times Jazmine Sullivan Gave Us Vintage Beauty Vibes
1. JAZMINE SULLIVAN PERFORMS AT PANDORA LIVE, 2021Source:Getty 1 of 5
2. JAZMINE SULLIVAN PERFORMS AT THE 52ND NAACP IMAGE AWARDS, 2021Source:Getty 2 of 5
3. JAZMINE SULLIVAN PERFORMS AT SUPER BOWL LV PREGAME, 2021Source:Getty 3 of 5
4. JAZMINE SULLIVAN PERFORMS AT THE SOUL TRAIN AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty 4 of 5
5. JAZMINE SULLIVAN FOR VULTURE, 20215 of 5
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark