News
HomeNews

Durham Public Schools Is Having A Virtual Career Fair

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
FCBC Community Job Fair

Source: U-Flo / U-Flo

Don’t miss the Durham Public Schools Virtual Career Fair.

Who Should Attend:

The fair is open to all registered candidates including current Durham Public Schools employees requesting a transfer for the 2021-2022 school year.

Fair Format:

Principals and school teams will be available to meet virtually with candidates, review resumes and conduct interviews.

Information Sessions Available During the Fair:

  • Pathways to Teacher Licensure
  • DPS Teacher Support Program
  • Exceptional Children’s Programs
  • TA to Teacher Program

Register Here!

 

 

Brooklyn Betty

5 Outfit Ideas for the Professional Bruncher

5 photos Launch gallery

5 Outfit Ideas for the Professional Bruncher

Continue reading 5 Outfit Ideas for the Professional Bruncher

5 Outfit Ideas for the Professional Bruncher

[caption id="attachment_3361074" align="alignnone" width="828"] Source: Br00klyn Betty / Br00klyn Betty[/caption] For all my ladies who can appreciate the perfect champagne to orange juice ratio when it comes to their mimosa and a stylish outfit to don while sipping that mimosa - this article is for you.  The world is slowly but surely opening back up which means brunch dates are on the horizon once again.  It has been a minute since we’ve linked up with the girls and spilled the latest tea over chicken and waffles, so some of us may be out of the loop when it comes to a good fashion slay.  But fret not!  This article will give you the style reboot you need.  It features five faddish looks that will surely have you standing out at any brunch affair.  Let’s jump into them below!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Career Fair , Durham Public Schools

Videos
Latest
Boston George, Drug Runner Whose Life Inspired Movie…
 5 hours ago
05.05.21
Board Says Facebook And Instagram Can Continue To…
 8 hours ago
05.05.21
Vivica A. Fox: Khloé Kardashian Should Not Be…
 9 hours ago
05.05.21
Shekinah Jo Spills Tea on Tiny Leaving Her…
 9 hours ago
05.05.21
Rapper Lil Yachty Reveals His New Nail Polish…
 9 hours ago
05.05.21
Michel’le Is Calling Kurt Kobain Pinocchio About Dre…
 9 hours ago
05.05.21
Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg Partner With Bic…
 9 hours ago
05.05.21
13 items
Old Candace Owens COVID Tweet Comes Back To…
 24 hours ago
05.04.21
12 items
Bill & Melinda Gates Hit CTRL-ALT-DELETE On Their…
 1 day ago
05.04.21
Authorities Investigating A Principal Who Paddled 6-Year-Old Student…
 1 day ago
05.04.21
New York Post Writer Resigned After Fake Kamala…
 1 day ago
05.04.21
Irv Gotti Spilled Private Details About DMX’s Death…
 1 day ago
05.04.21
First 100 Days: Has Biden Kept His Promises…
 1 day ago
05.04.21
Jaleel White Recalls ‘Family Matters’ Drama & Urkel…
 2 days ago
05.03.21
Close