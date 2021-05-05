Durham Public Schools Is Having A Virtual Career Fair

CLOSE
Don’t miss the Durham Public Schools Virtual Career Fair.
Who Should Attend:
The fair is open to all registered candidates including current Durham Public Schools employees requesting a transfer for the 2021-2022 school year.
Fair Format:
Principals and school teams will be available to meet virtually with candidates, review resumes and conduct interviews.
Information Sessions Available During the Fair:
- Pathways to Teacher Licensure
- DPS Teacher Support Program
- Exceptional Children’s Programs
- TA to Teacher Program
5 Outfit Ideas for the Professional Bruncher
5 photos Launch gallery
5 Outfit Ideas for the Professional Bruncher
1. Br00klyn Betty1 of 5
2. Jazmine2 of 5
3. Keela3 of 5
4. Nancy4 of 5
5. Tenicka5 of 5
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark