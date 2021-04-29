Chipotle Giving 250K Free Burritos To Healthcare Heroes

CLOSE
Chipotle Mexican Grill today announced it is giving away 250,000 burritos to healthcare heroes and inviting fans to thank medical professionals in their community through a virtual thank you wall that will live on HTTPS://GIVING.CHIPOTLE.COM/HEALTHCAREHEROES
Medical professionals can sign up to receive a free burrito starting at 1pm ET on Thursday, April 29th, at HTTPS://GIVING.CHIPOTLE.COM/HEALTHCAREHEROES.
Fans can comment with a message of appreciation and tag a healthcare hero on Chipotle’s social posts:
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark