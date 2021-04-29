Chipotle Giving 250K Free Burritos To Healthcare Heroes

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Chipotle Mexican Grill today announced it is giving away 250,000 burritos to healthcare heroes and inviting fans to thank medical professionals in their community through a virtual thank you wall that will live on HTTPS://GIVING.CHIPOTLE.COM/HEALTHCAREHEROES

Medical professionals can sign up to receive a free burrito starting at 1pm ET on Thursday, April 29th, at HTTPS://GIVING.CHIPOTLE.COM/HEALTHCAREHEROES.

Fans can comment with a message of appreciation and tag a healthcare hero on Chipotle’s social posts: