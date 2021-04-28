Fully Vaccinated People Can Enjoy Small, Outdoor Activities Without Masks!

CLOSE
If you’re already fully vaccinated or on your way there, you have more opportunities to go un-masked outside when you’re around small groups.
- If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing many things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic.
- When choosing safer activities, consider how COVID-19 is spreading in your community, the number of people participating in the activity, and the location of the activity.
- Outdoor visits and activities are safer than indoor activities, and fully vaccinated people can participate in some indoor events safely, without much risk.
- If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, find a vaccine.
Check out more details from the CDC here.
