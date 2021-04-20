Scottie Pippen Shares That His Oldest Son Has Passed Away

Former NBA star Scottie Pippen shared on social media that his oldest son, Antron Pippen, has passed away.

Scottie was married to Antron’s mother, Karen McCollum, from 1988 to 1990.

“I’m heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron. The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game. Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would’ve made it to the NBA. He never let that get him down, though—Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became. Please keep his mom, Karen, and all of his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again.”

5 Black-Owned Beauty Products You Need To Add To Your Collection 5 photos Launch gallery 5 Black-Owned Beauty Products You Need To Add To Your Collection 1. Itiba Beauty CARIB LIME BODY SOAP Source:Itiba Beauty 1 of 5 2. Alikay Naturals Honey and Sage Deep Conditioner Source:Alikay Naturals 2 of 5 3. Glow By Daye Purple Deep Conditioning Cap Source:Glow By Daye 3 of 5 4. Organic Bath Co. Java Jolt Organic Sugar & Coffee Scrub Source:Organic Bath Co. 4 of 5 5. Dosso beauty Hazelnut Lip Scrub Source:Dosso Beauty 5 of 5 Skip ad Continue reading 5 Black-Owned Beauty Products You Need To Add To Your Collection 5 Black-Owned Beauty Products You Need To Add To Your Collection [caption id="attachment_3338058" align="alignnone" width="724"] Source: Moyo Studio / Getty[/caption] Gone are the days of hoping and praying that melanin-rich skin types can find the beauty essentials they need. Thanks to Black-owned beauty brands, we now have the opportunity to shop with confidence as we seek to fill our collections with our must-haves — all by catering to our wants and needs. Not to mention, every coin we spend on Black businesses goes a long way on helping our fellow creatives elevate their brands and give back to our communities. Plus, the exposure also comes in handy to give these brands the boost they need to become go-to staples in the beauty circuit. If you have lip scrubs on the brain to help slough away dead skin on your pout, soaps to cleanse your body, or simply need to exfoliate your skin from head-to-toe, Black-owned beauty brands are ready to cover all of the bases. If you're ready to sprinkle some more magic into your beauty collection with the latest and greatest from our Black creatives, you're in luck. Grab your credit card and get ready to shop our five favorite beauty must-haves in the body care, skincare, and haircare lanes.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark