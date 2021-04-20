Scottie Pippen Shares That His Oldest Son Has Passed Away

Former NBA star Scottie Pippen shared on social media that his oldest son, Antron Pippen, has passed away.
Scottie was married to Antron’s mother, Karen McCollum, from 1988 to 1990.
“I’m heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron. The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game. Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would’ve made it to the NBA. He never let that get him down, though—Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became. Please keep his mom, Karen, and all of his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again.”
5 Black-Owned Beauty Products You Need To Add To Your Collection
5 Black-Owned Beauty Products You Need To Add To Your Collection
1. Itiba Beauty CARIB LIME BODY SOAPSource:Itiba Beauty 1 of 5
2. Alikay Naturals Honey and Sage Deep ConditionerSource:Alikay Naturals 2 of 5
3. Glow By Daye Purple Deep Conditioning CapSource:Glow By Daye 3 of 5
4. Organic Bath Co. Java Jolt Organic Sugar & Coffee ScrubSource:Organic Bath Co. 4 of 5
5. Dosso beauty Hazelnut Lip ScrubSource:Dosso Beauty 5 of 5
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark