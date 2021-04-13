What’s Going On With The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine?

As of April 12, more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine have been administered in the U.S. CDC and FDA are reviewing data involving six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the J&J vaccine.

Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare. COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for the federal government, and we take all reports of health problems following COVID-19 vaccination very seriously. People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider. Health care providers are asked to report adverse events to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System at https://vaers.hhs.gov/reportevent.html.

Red Carpet Rundown: 74th BAFTA Looks We Loved 5 photos Launch gallery Red Carpet Rundown: 74th BAFTA Looks We Loved 1. Wunmi Mosaku Source:Getty 1 of 5 2. Leslie Odom Jr. Source:Getty 2 of 5 3. Dominique Fishback Source:Getty 3 of 5 4. Cynthia Erivo Source:Getty 4 of 5 5. Priyanka Chopra Source:Getty 5 of 5 Skip ad Continue reading Red Carpet Rundown: 74th BAFTA Looks We Loved Red Carpet Rundown: 74th BAFTA Looks We Loved The BAFTAs might be the most slept on award show of the award season. But if there's one thing they know how to do in the UK, it's slay! Black Hollywood brought the fashion to the British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The annual BAFTAs highlight the best in international and foreign films, often giving overlooked thespians like "Judas and the Black Messiah" actress Dominique Fishback nominations for their incredible work. Speaking of Fishback, the rising starlet had one of our most memorable looks from the show. Wearing a sweeping gown by George Shobeika with plunging neckline, Fishback stole the virtual carpet with her unforgettable look. Repping always for the men on the best dressed list, was "One Night In Miami" actor Leslie Odom Jr., who killed in Versace. British star Cynthia Erivo continued her award season streak in Louis Vuitton. Keep scrolling to see more of our favorite fashion moments from the evening.

