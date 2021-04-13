What’s Going On With The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine?

As of April 12, more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine have been administered in the U.S. CDC and FDA are reviewing data involving six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the J&J vaccine.
Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare. COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for the federal government, and we take all reports of health problems following COVID-19 vaccination very seriously. People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider. Health care providers are asked to report adverse events to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System at https://vaers.hhs.gov/reportevent.html.
Red Carpet Rundown: 74th BAFTA Looks We Loved
1. Wunmi MosakuSource:Getty 1 of 5
2. Leslie Odom Jr.Source:Getty 2 of 5
3. Dominique FishbackSource:Getty 3 of 5
4. Cynthia ErivoSource:Getty 4 of 5
5. Priyanka ChopraSource:Getty 5 of 5
