Yes, Nick Cannon Is Expecting Another Set Of Twins

Nick Cannon is expecting more babies. Another set of twins to be exact.

Nick Cannon Had To Get ALLLLLLL His Women Gifts For Valentine’s Day

Back on Valentine’s Day, it was rumored that Nick Cannon was expecting with Abby De La Rosa, but it was confirmed over the weekend on Abby’s Instagram.

“Our dearest sons – my miracle babies, Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels. I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy. That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose. Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you – is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can’t wait to meet you both.”

As you can imagine, Black Twitter was ALL. OVER. THIS.

Nick Cannon in 3 years pic.twitter.com/r48sGq0CFP — im not letting you be racist in peace (@caliphorniaqing) April 11, 2021

If Nick Cannon don’t do nothing else he’s gon have another baby six months after the last one was born — Fiona Applebum says Block Shaun King 🍎 (@WrittenByHanna) April 11, 2021

God: Be fruitful and multiply Nick Cannon: pic.twitter.com/SXBpSqKs4J — Mimi (@SayMeTwice) April 11, 2021

Nick Cannon collecting kids like Infinity Stones… pic.twitter.com/ltscFJuJW1 — Kenneth (@Kenneth_LilMan) April 11, 2021

Nick Cannon said “you get some twins and you get some twins….TWINS FOR EVERYBODYYY!” pic.twitter.com/hguS9w7qb8 — Frantzisca🇭🇹 (@Frantifaine) April 11, 2021

