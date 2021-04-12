CLOSE
Yes, Nick Cannon Is Expecting Another Set Of Twins

'America's Got Talent' Post-Show Red Carpet Event - August 19, 2015

Source: Grant Lamos IV / Getty

Nick Cannon is expecting more babies. Another set of twins to be exact.

Back on Valentine’s Day, it was rumored that Nick Cannon was expecting with Abby De La Rosa, but it was confirmed over the weekend on Abby’s Instagram.

 

“Our dearest sons – my miracle babies, Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels. I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy. That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose. Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you – is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can’t wait to meet you both.”

As you can imagine, Black Twitter was ALL. OVER. THIS.

 

 

