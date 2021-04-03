CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Report: DMX Suffers Drug Overdose

Click Here To Listen Live

DMX Sighting At Elleven45

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

DMX is reportedly in grave condition following an alleged drug overdose.

According to TMZ, the 50-year-old was hospitalized on Friday (April 2) after an apparent overdose and it triggered a heart attack.

He’s currently hospitalized in New York where sources have revealed conflicting reports regarding his brain activity.

X has had a long history of substance abuse and recently spent most of 2020 celebrating sobriety as well as his history with Ruff Ryders.

This story is developing. 

Celebs Who Lost Or Almost Lost It All To Drugs
14 photos

RELATED: DMX Checks Himself Into Rehab, Cancels Upcoming Concerts

RELATED: DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year Sentence For Tax Evasion

Report: DMX Suffers Drug Overdose  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Videos
Latest
Report: DMX Suffers Drug Overdose
 6 hours ago
04.03.21
Isley Brothers vs Earth, Wind, & Fire
The Isley Brothers vs Earth, Wind, & Fire
 1 day ago
04.02.21
dunhill & Dylan Jones Pre-BAFTA Dinner & Party
Regé-Jean Page Won’t Be Returning To Season 2…
 1 day ago
04.02.21
When Black Women Unite Raleigh
{WATCH} When Black Women Unite
 2 days ago
04.01.21
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: DEC 02 Maui Invitational - Texas v North Carolina
Tar Heel’s Head Coach Roy Williams Is Retiring
 2 days ago
04.01.21
Pose Star Dominique Jackson Says Not Being Offended…
 3 days ago
03.31.21
Kenya Moore Body Shames Drew Sidora: ‘She Needs…
 3 days ago
03.31.21
‘I Stand By What I Said’: ‘Bagel Karen’…
 4 days ago
03.30.21
Civil Rights Groups Claim Georgia’s New Voting Law…
 4 days ago
03.30.21
With The ‘Compton Pledge,’ Mayor Aja Brown Provides…
 1 week ago
03.30.21
Fired Radio Host Says He’s ‘Horrified’ He Compared…
 1 week ago
03.25.21
The Annual Urban One Honors Return To Celebrate…
 2 weeks ago
03.30.21
Woman Dies In South Beach Hotel After She…
 2 weeks ago
03.23.21
Chloe Bailey’s Sun-Kissed Selfies Sent Twitter Into A…
 2 weeks ago
03.22.21
Close