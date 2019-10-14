CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

DMX Checks Himself Into Rehab, Cancels Upcoming Concerts

Hip Hop All Stars 2018

Source: Victoria Said It/C McGraw / Victoria Said It/Carissa McGraw

After a return to the spotlight following his release from prison earlier this yearDMX has chosen to go back to rehab.

A member of his team wrote on his Instagram page, In his ongoing commitment to putting family and sobriety first, DMX has checked himself into a rehab facility. He apologizes for his cancelled shows and thanks his fans for their continued support.”

X has battled substance abuse and personal demons and has been vocal about his battles for years. Back in 2017, the rapper canceled three shows in California before heading to a rehab facility. That same year, he checked into a substance abuse facility in New England while on house arrest.

2019 has been a steady year for X. He resigned to his long-time label home Def Jam, went on tour for the 20th anniversary of his landmark debut album It’s Dark and Hell is Hot and performed at various festivals including SXSW and Rolling Loud: Miami. He was set to perform at Three 6 Mafia’s reunion concert in Memphis on Saturday and at Rolling Loud: New York on Sunday.

No timetable has been revealed for when the rapper will get back on the road. Get well soon, Dark Man X!

RELATED: DMX Opens Up About His Mother And Life Before Rap Career

RELATED: Swizz Beatz &amp; DMX Are Back In The Studio Putting In Work [Photos]

RELATED: DMX Says Current Hip-Hop Is “Promoting Drug Use”

DMX Checks Himself Into Rehab, Cancels Upcoming Concerts  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Oprah Winfrey Does Not Regret Her Decision To…
 6 hours ago
10.14.19
Sherri Shepherd Posts Funny Video About Her Frustrations…
 6 hours ago
10.14.19
DMX Checks Himself Into Rehab, Cancels Upcoming Concerts
 6 hours ago
10.14.19
These Hilariously Honest Tweets Prove Nobody Cares About…
 6 hours ago
10.14.19
Heavyweight Meme To TV Screen: Watch Deontay Wilder…
 7 hours ago
10.14.19
Tia Mowry Shows Off Postpartum Weight Loss, Opens…
 7 hours ago
10.14.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Training Day’ Prequel To Be…
 8 hours ago
10.14.19
Local Family Wins On America’s Funniest Home Videos
 9 hours ago
10.14.19
A Michigan Third-Grader Was Brought To Tears After…
 3 days ago
10.11.19
Prince & 3RDEYEGIRL - Live at Warner Theatre
Prince Estate Wants Trump To Stop Using His…
 3 days ago
10.11.19
Here’s What La La Had To Say About…
 3 days ago
10.11.19
Raheem DeVaughn Reveals He’s Working On A Double…
 3 days ago
10.11.19
SpeakHER Podcast: Season 3, Episode 6, Venkayla Haynes…
 3 days ago
10.11.19
5 Things You Need To Know When Going…
 3 days ago
10.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close