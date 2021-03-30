CLOSE
Did Michael Strahan REALLY Close His Signature Gap?

Her Story A Celebration- Presented by BCBS Graphics_RD Raleigh_February 2021

Women's Empowerment 2018 -- Michael Strahan

Source: Women’s Empowerment 2018 / Radio One

Did Michael Strahan say goodbye to his gap? Or is he trying to prank us?

The GMA co-host posted a video of himself having his signature tooth gap closed. It looks real, BUT Thursday is April Fool’s Day.

“There’s so much pressure to be perfect. You can fix everything now. For me, I made the conscious effort to say, ‘This is who I am.’ I’m not perfect. I don’t want to try to be perfect,” he said in 2012 to Elle Magazine.

“At this point, I don’t think my kids would recognize me without it. They’d be like, ‘Who is this stranger in the house? Call 911!’”

But at Radio One Raleigh’s Women’s Empowerment, Strahan said his gap was a gift.

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

