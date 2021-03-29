CLOSE
Your Kids Can Still Catch COVID-19, Even If You’re Vaccinated

Even as more parents receive vaccinations, Dr. Anthony Fauci cautions that as “children go out in the community, you want them to continue to wear masks” when playing with kids from multiple houses, or risk getting infected with COVID-19.

 

Fauci also said that it’s “conceivable” that kids could go to summer camps without being vaccinated.

“If we get into the summer and you have a considerable percentage of the population vaccinated, and the level in the community gets below that plateau that’s worrying me and my colleagues in public health,” he said, “it is conceivable that you would have a good degree of flexibility during the summer, even with the children with things like camps.”

“We don’t know that for sure,” he cautioned, “but I think that’s an aspirational goal that we should go for.”

 

 

 

