LaKeith Stanfield Confused By Oscar Nomination

That time of year again and the nominees for the 2021 Oscar are in, but left a few of us scratching our heads.

LaKeith Stanfield nominated as Best Supporting Actor for his role as William O’Neal in Judas And The Black Messiah.

In a recent post and delete on Instagram, he wrote, “I’m confused too but fuck it lmao.”

Even though it was presented from Warner Bros. to have Stanfield be nominated as Best Actor beside his supporting costar Daniel Kaluuya.

Regardless, he still seems happy about being nominated. “First time an actor with a face tattoo was nominated lmao,” he wrote on Instagram.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: