Dionne Warwick Does Twitter Q&A; Discusses Raid On Stage And Being In Her Bag

The new Queen of Twitter jumped on the platform yesterday to answer some fan questions including: Why she takes Raid on stage, what album had her in her bag and why she stalked Sidney Poitier.
Q: @billboard @dionnewarwick Who is one person you've met in life that you've been completely star struck/fascinated b… https://t.co/WTlARu0t0X… #DionneOnBillboard
– @jcdestiny04
A: Story time 🤩 @dionnewarwick pic.twitter.com/SASMpWlFGC
— billboard (@billboard) February 22, 2021
Q: #DionneOnBillboard Miss @dionnewarwick What do you enjoy the most about the spirit of the generations that have come after you? And why?
– @axlaam_dahir
A: “I’m exceptionally pleased about our new generation of singers”🎵 @dionnewarwick pic.twitter.com/4QzwGrxYjT
Q: @dionnewarwick how do you feel finally seeing so many Black Women nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? #DionneOnBillboard
– @MusicNews2021
A: “It’s about time.” 💯 @dionnewarwick @LoveTinaTurner @ChakaKhan @maryjblige pic.twitter.com/LJ2z5cK4xi
Q: Ms. Warwick, any chance of another collab with @MsPattiPatti and @MsGladysKnight? Love you all! ❤️ #DionneOnBillboard
– @MissTallulah2
A: “I’ll try to make it happen, how about that?” 🙏 @dionnewarwick @MsPattiPatti @MsGladysKnight pic.twitter.com/Rmaz7TPgDb
Q: @billboard @dionnewarwick #DionneOnBillboard What was the craziest situation that ever happened to you or the crazi… https://t.co/WTlARu0t0X…
– @KathleenC1977
A: 😱🪰🚫 @dionnewarwick pic.twitter.com/Ugtaniq6sw
