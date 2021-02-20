Capture it! Stormwater Arts Contest For 8th-12th Graders

The Contest
Show us how you’d reduce stormwater pollution and protect waterways in Raleigh. Video and art entries will be selected based on messaging, creativity, and quality. Winners in each category will receive a $500 prize.
Submit your application. Entries are due Feb. 26, 2021.
Key Messages
Entries should convey one of these key messages:
- Why only rain goes down the storm drain;
- Easy ways to prevent water pollution; and,
- What people can do to capture and clean stormwater before it goes to a storm drain or stream.
Videos and Artwork
|VIDEOS
|ARTWORK
|Videos should be:
|Get creative! Here are some ideas:
General Guidelines
Dos
- Attend school in Raleigh (includes Raleigh extra territorial jurisdictions and the utility service area)
- Content must be original
Don’ts
- No identifiable brands
- No inappropriate content
Get Inspired
Similar Art
The Carolina Madtom Sculpture – made from 800 pounds of trash from Walnut Creek and surrounding areas.
8th – 12th graders! Submit your entries for our stormwater art contest. The deadline is Feb. 26.
1⃣ Create a drawing, painting, or video.
2⃣ Show different ways to prevent water pollution.
3⃣ Submit your work. Get a chance to win $500.
Learn more – https://t.co/qtCq2nAO1F pic.twitter.com/2QHhZia8OF
— Raleigh Water (@Raleigh_Water) February 19, 2021
