New Biggie Documentary Headed To Netflix. Watch The Trailer!

The Notorious B.I.G. documentary, Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell drops on Netflix March 1st.

The documentary was first announced in 2017, but was only recently completed. Voletta Wallace and Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs are the documentary’s executive producers.

Big’s childhood friend Damian “D Roc” Butler contributed a lot to the documentary.

“Big was always a visionary. There will never be such a crazy time in Brooklyn as the 80’s and 90’s, out of great struggle, comes great art and music. The Brooklyn kid rapping today won’t have the same stories we have to tell,” D Roc said in a statement to Rolling Stone, adding that with the documentary, “fans see Big was an artist before he was a rapper.”

Every legend has an origin story. This doc celebrates the life of Christopher Wallace, AKA The Notorious B.I.G, with rare behind-the-scenes footage and testimonies from his closest friends and family. Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell is dropping on Netflix, globally, on March 1. pic.twitter.com/MH0pbMmeh8 — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) February 15, 2021

Here Are 5 Times Brandy Norwood's Braids Were Hair Goals 5 photos Launch gallery Here Are 5 Times Brandy Norwood's Braids Were Hair Goals 1. BRANDY NORWOOD AT CLUB INTA'S, 1994 Source:Getty 1 of 5 2. BRANDY NORWOOD AT THE 50TH ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS, 1998 Source:Getty 2 of 5 3. BRANDY NORWOOD 'MOESHA' PROMO SHOTS, 1999 Source:Getty 3 of 5 4. BRANDY NORWOOD AT THE 29TH ANNUAL DIVAS SIMPLY SINGING ON WORLD AIDS DAY, 2019 Source:Getty 4 of 5 5. BRANDY NORWOOD AT THE SOUL TRAIN MUSIC AWARDS, 2020 Source:Getty 5 of 5 Skip ad Continue reading Here Are 5 Times Brandy Norwood’s Braids Were Hair Goals Here Are 5 Times Brandy Norwood's Braids Were Hair Goals [caption id="attachment_3072380" align="alignnone" width="819"] Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty[/caption] You can’t discuss urban culture without talking about Brandy Norwood. She was the girl next door we related to via her sitcom, Moesha. When she wasn’t exercising her acting chops, she was serenading us with classic R&B music. Among Brandy’s long list of contributions, is her sense of style that has inspired an entire generation. I know I’m not the only person to show my mother a picture of Moesha’s shoulder-length box braids and ask for it to be my next hairstyle. Brandy's hair has always been hair goals. She's constructed just about every braided style you could think of and made them work on every single red carpet. A lot of us have grown up with Brandy. From her TV show and movie roles to her amazing musical collection and fun sense of style, we’ve seen her develop into the woman she is today. In honor of her 42nd birthday (2/11), we’re taking a look at 5 times Brandy's braids were hair goals.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark