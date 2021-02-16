CLOSE
New Biggie Documentary Headed To Netflix. Watch The Trailer!

The Notorious B.I.G. documentary, Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell drops on Netflix March 1st.

The documentary was first announced in 2017, but was only recently completed. Voletta Wallace and Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs are the documentary’s executive producers.

Big’s childhood friend Damian “D Roc” Butler contributed a lot to the documentary.

“Big was always a visionary. There will never be such a crazy time in Brooklyn as the 80’s and 90’s, out of great struggle, comes great art and music. The Brooklyn kid rapping today won’t have the same stories we have to tell,” D Roc said in a statement to Rolling Stone, adding that with the documentary, “fans see Big was an artist before he was a rapper.”

 

Close