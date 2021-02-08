Here’s How To Get On The Wake County Vaccine Wait List

Vaccine Hotline and Wait List Now Open

Wake County invites all health care workers and anyone 65 and older to join our COVID-19 vaccine waiting list.

People in Group 1 and Group 2 have two ways to tell Wake County Public Health they’re interested in getting vaccinated – a 24-hour vaccine hotline and an online tool.

Due to the limited supply of vaccine and given the large number of people in Groups 1 and 2, it’s likely to be several weeks to months before you are contacted for an appointment unless changes are made in supply allocations.

If you have trouble accessing the online form or the call center, please be patient as appointments will not be “first come, first served.” Priority for vaccine appointments will be determined by factors like age and risk of contracting the virus – not the order in which someone joins the waiting list.

5 Times Queen Latifah Represented Every Woman On Screen 5 photos Launch gallery 5 Times Queen Latifah Represented Every Woman On Screen 1. QUEEN LATIFAH AT THE 1990 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS Source:Getty 1 of 5 2. QUEEN LATIFAH AND THE LIVING SINGLE CAST Source:Getty 2 of 5 3. QUEEN LATIFAH IN "SET IT OFF" Source:Getty 3 of 5 4. QUEEN LATIFAH IN "HAIRSPRAY" Source:Getty 4 of 5 5. QUEEN LATIFAH IN THE EQUALIZER Source:Getty 5 of 5 Skip ad Continue reading 5 Times Queen Latifah Represented Every Woman On Screen 5 Times Queen Latifah Represented Every Woman On Screen [caption id="attachment_3287959" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: NBC / Getty[/caption] Queen Latifah has been pushing the culture forward since her rap career started in 1989. When she wasn't empowering women with the anthem, "U.N.I.T.Y.", she was showing us how to have healthy relationships on her hit TV show Living Single. Queen Latifah has played countless roles throughout her career. She has shown true range as an actress. Some of her most notable characters have been the bank-robbing lesbian in Set it Off, the Chicago beautician in Beauty Shop, a famous Blues singer in Bessie, and much more. When she's not acting on stage or our TV screens, she's pouring back into her community by taking on housing projects in her former Newark stomping grounds. Last night Queen Latifah's latest action series Equalizer premiered on CBS. Differing from most of her comedic roles, she steps out in as a no-nonsense vigilante that's not to be messed with. The action-packed crime drama series follows single mother of one, Robyn McCall (played by Latifah), who uses her former CIA training to help people in need. Essentially she plays a modern-day guardian angel for people who are defenseless. With over 30 years in the entertainment industry, Queen Latifah has played just about every character you could think of. From the funny girl to the gun-wielding detective, her time on screen has been entertaining to watch. There's a lot of material to pull from but in honor of The Equalizer premier, were counting down 5 of her most note-worthy roles.

