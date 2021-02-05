CLOSE
AARP Offering Tax Help At Durham Main Library

Close up of hands filling in tax form

VITA/AARP TAX PREPARATION HELP

This information may change without notice. Please contact the location for current information.

Durham County Main Library (300 N. Roxboro Rd.) February 9th through April 13th No walk-ins will be accepted at the site…. appointment only service! (AARP)

Leave message at either (919) 972-8397 or email durhamtaxaide@gmail.com. Indicate the best time to return a call. You will receive a reply within 72 hours.

The primary delivery method is to have taxpayers visit the library, have documents scanned and then return for a second appointment to pick up completed tax returns. A no contact option is available on a limited basis for taxpayers with computers and printers. Strict COVID restrictions apply to all taxpayers and tax aides. Masks mandatory.

Durham Tech – Main Campus, February 1st through April 10th Call 919-536-7247 or email vita@durhamtech.edu for more information. (VITA) Spanish language assistance available. Se Habla Español.

Reinvestment Partners – Taxpayer Assistant Center (110 East Geer St.) January 25th through April 15th Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, 10 a.m.—4 p.m. , Tuesdays, 10 a.m.—6 p.m., Friday 12 p.m.—4 p.m (VITA) Call 919-667-1000 or go to https://reinvestmentpartners.org/taxpayer-assistance-center-1/ for requirements.

Legal Aid of NC- Durham (201 West Main St. Suite 400) January 25th through April 15th No walk-ins will be accepted at the site…. appointment only service! (VITA) Call 919-688-6396 for more information.

Reinvestment Partners – NCCU School Of Law (640 Nelson St., Corner Alston Av/Cecil Dr.) January 29th through April 15th

Drop off service: Fridays 4 p.m.—7 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m.—2 p.m. (VITA)

Pick up appointments will need to be scheduled. Call 919-286-1822 for more information.

Please Bring: 1. Any tax forms and other information received from the IRS 2. Last year’s tax return 3. Wage and earning statement(s) form(s) W-2, W-2G, 1099-R 4. Health Insurance Exemption Certificate, if received 5. Interest, dividend, tuition, and mortgage forms 1099 and 1098 6. Photo Identification 7. Social Security cards for taxpayer, spouse and all dependents 8. Birth dates for taxpayer, spouse and dependents 9. Childcare provider information 10. Bank routing number and account number for direct deposit

 

Close