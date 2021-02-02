Water Bill Assistance Available During COVID-19

The Project Share Contribution Program provides emergency funds to utility residents in a crisis, who are unable to pay their water, solid waste, recycling, and stormwater bills. It is funded by customer and corporate donations.
Why Contribute
Without water service, basic sanitary needs such as bathing or showering, washing dishes, washing clothes and flushing the toilet would be impossible.
But for some residents on limited incomes, this is a real possibility. When you contribute to ‘Project Share’, you make a difference!
Of the funds contributed to Project Share, 100% stay in the service area and help customers located in Raleigh, Garner, Knightdale, Rolesville, Wake Forest, Wendell and Zebulon.
For more information, contact us at Customer Care or by calling 919-996-3245.
Ways to Contribute
- Monthly on your utility bill via Web Self Service; by contacting us at Customer Care or by calling 919-996-3245
- Make a credit card contribution by calling 919-996-3200
- Mail a check to: Raleigh Water, P.O. Box 590 , Raleigh, NC 27602 . Please make the check out to City of Raleigh and write “Project Share” in the subject line.
Jennifer King, The NFL’s First Black Woman Assistant Coach, Says Her Fly Style Starts With Fly Footwear
Jennifer King, The NFL’s First Black Woman Assistant Coach, Says Her Fly Style Starts With Fly Footwear
1. Navy Blue
1 of 5
2. Wingtips For The Win
2 of 5
3. Pop Of Color
3 of 5
4. The Red & Back Lumberjack
4 of 5
5. I Love Gold
5 of 5
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark