Water Bill Assistance Available During COVID-19

The Project Share Contribution Program provides emergency funds to utility residents in a crisis, who are unable to pay their water, solid waste, recycling, and stormwater bills. It is funded by customer and corporate donations.

Without water service, basic sanitary needs such as bathing or showering, washing dishes, washing clothes and flushing the toilet would be impossible.

But for some residents on limited incomes, this is a real possibility. When you contribute to ‘Project Share’, you make a difference!

Of the funds contributed to Project Share, 100% stay in the service area and help customers located in Raleigh, Garner, Knightdale, Rolesville, Wake Forest, Wendell and Zebulon.

For more information, contact us at Customer Care or by calling 919-996-3245.

  • Monthly on your utility bill via Web Self Service; by contacting us at Customer Care or by calling 919-996-3245
  • Make a credit card contribution by calling 919-996-3200
  • Mail a check to: Raleigh Water,  P.O. Box 590 , Raleigh, NC 27602 . Please make the check out to City of Raleigh and write “Project Share” in the subject line.

 

 

[caption id="attachment_3283252" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: @jennifer.king5 / @cdrivera21[/caption] Jennifer King made history as the first Black woman to become a full-time assistant coach in the NFL. King, assistant running backs coach for the Washington Football Team, became the representation she didn't see growing up as a young Black girl in North Carolina. "I didn’t have anyone that looked anything like me working," King told ESPN. "To be able to see that I think is big." After graduating Guilford college, where King played basketball and softball, she joined the Woman's Football Alliance where she played various positions on the Carolina Phoenix and the New York Sharks. Her NFL career began in 2018 when she was enlisted as an intern for the Carolina Panthers. This isn't the first time King made history being a woman making strides in a male dominated industry. King was one of six women who broke NFL barriers as the first female coaches to "occupy opposing sidelines during a playoff game." (NFL) King is obviously bringing her experience and football knowledge to the game, but she also's bringing her unique and swaggy style with her. "I feel my style is pretty versatile," she said via a quick and candid DM chat on Instagram. King's social media page is a photo book of her fly fits that are always complete with cool kicks. "I’m a coach so I get to wear sweats almost everyday," she continued. "But it’s nice to step out in regular clothes sometimes. I like it all from small to big designers, but for me, it definitely starts with the shoes." Let's keep scrolling for some of King's flyest fashion moments.

 

Close