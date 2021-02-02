CLOSE
Durham Virtual Valentine Card Making

Join us for an afternoon of card-making just in time for Valentine’s Day. Follow one of the templates or make your own unique creation. Supplies will need to be picked up from I.R. Holmes Sr. Recreation Center at Campus Hills Park on Monday, February 8. Participants will receive an email with instructions by Friday, February 5.

 

 

