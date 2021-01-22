Wake Libraries Participate In The “Lift Every Voice” Initiative

Continue reading Madam Vice President Kamala Harris Shows Off Her Superior Coat Game

[caption id="attachment_3277709" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: JOSHUA ROBERTS / Getty[/caption] I know our first ever African American, Asian American Vice President has a lot to do now that she is in office. Both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have 4 years of destruction to clean up. While she is obviously more invested in shifting the political climate, she's also made a firm decision to do it in a classic, fashionable way. Presentation is everything, especially when you're in the public eye. VP Kamala Harris was never the fashionista that Michelle Obama is, but her love for well-tailored suits, Converse sneakers, and pearl necklaces showed just how multifaceted she is. Over the last couple of days, Kamala Harris has shown off a coat game that is to die for. She is using her platform to promote Black designers, and in return, they're committed to dressing her in nothing but the best. From what we've seen so far, our VP is more on the classic side of fashion. She prefers her wardrobe to be simple, timeless, and effective. Her outerwear has been a huge reflection of that. Kamala's monochromatic looks have been the talk of the town lately, specifically those luxurious overcoats. Take a look at 3 looks that prove our VP has a superior coat game.