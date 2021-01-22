Wake Libraries Participate In The “Lift Every Voice” Initiative

Wake County Public Libraries is a proud participant in: Lift Every Voice: A Nationwide Celebration of African American Poetry.
Lift Every Voice is presented by the Library of America, in partnership with the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture.
Wake County Public Libraries is honored to be chosen as the only grant recipient in North Carolina for this nationwide celebration of the 250-year-long African American poetic tradition.
Join @wcplonline for a nationwide celebration of the African American poetic tradition. The "Lift Every Voice" initiative, which starts Saturday, features engaging programming with poets and scholars. Learn more: https://t.co/RL8EiESw0h pic.twitter.com/eFyz2VcVhs
— Wake County, NC (@WakeGOV) January 21, 2021
Madam Vice President Kamala Harris Shows Off Her Superior Coat Game
Madam Vice President Kamala Harris Shows Off Her Superior Coat Game
1. VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS AND HUSBAND DOUGLASS EMHOFF AT THE COVID-19 MEMORIAL SERVICE, 2021Source:Getty 1 of 3
2. Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration CeremonySource:Getty 2 of 3
3. US-POLITICS-INAUGURATIONSource:Getty 3 of 3
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark