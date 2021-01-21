CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Do You Know A Performer Who Might Want To Sign Up?

Click Here To Listen Live

Pure Heat

Source: Pure Heat Community Festival / Pure Heat

Got talent? Moore Square is seeking entertainers to perform in the park as part of the “Moore Buskers” series.

This entertainment series features singers, musicians, magicians, DJs, and more. Starting in March, the park will be hosting performances every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The series is free and open to the public.

We are encouraging social distancing for patrons and adhere to all COVID guidelines. 

Sign Up to Perform

 

I spy with my little eye perfectly smooth skin

5 Nourishing Eye Creams Worth Adding To Your Collection

5 photos Launch gallery

5 Nourishing Eye Creams Worth Adding To Your Collection

Continue reading 5 Nourishing Eye Creams Worth Adding To Your Collection

5 Nourishing Eye Creams Worth Adding To Your Collection

[caption id="attachment_3265352" align="aligncenter" width="724"] Source: katleho Seisa / Getty[/caption] With the mix of the winter chill and dry heat in your homes, it's easy for your skin to lose out on moisture. That's why it's important to keep your skin hydrated around the clock. And while you may use your go-to moisturizer to hydrate your entire face, your eye area requires extra attention to look its best. Enter: eye cream. There's no denying that moisturizer does a good job to nourish your skin. However, it's best to include an eye cream in your routine to target that section of your skin properly. According to Healthline, the skin on your eyes is more delicate than other parts of your face. In turn, this can cause your skin to be sensitive to regular face creams. And this is where an eye cream can step in and work some magic. Eye creams are typically made with ingredients that can reduce the risk of irritation, but provide the hydration and nourishment that you need. They can also tackle different issues. Whether you're dealing with anything from dark circles to puffiness, an eye cream can restore and rejuvenate your eye area. If you've been rocking with Hello Beautiful for a while, you know that we always have the info on the best beauty products. So, if you're ready to get your skincare game right and add an eye cream to your collection, you've come to the right place. We've compiled five nourishing eye creams that will give your eye area the attention it needs. So, grab your credit card and let's get down to business.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

entertainers , Moore Square , musicians , raleigh , singers

Videos
Latest
Who Is Amanda Gorman And How She Won…
 22 hours ago
01.20.21
LHH’s Mendeecees & Yandy Open Up About Parenting,…
 1 day ago
01.20.21
What They Wore: Kamala Harris & Dr. Jill…
 1 day ago
01.20.21
Movement To Award Capitol Police Hero Eugene Goodman…
 2 days ago
01.19.21
NFL Co-Opts MLK’s Quote About ‘Injustice Anywhere’ After…
 3 days ago
01.18.21
Did You Know? US Gov’t Found Guilty In…
 3 days ago
01.18.21
Martin Luther King’s Most Iconic Speeches Of All…
 3 days ago
01.18.21
Wendy Williams Biopic Trailer
Wendy Williams Admits Ex-Husband Was Serial Cheater
 5 days ago
01.15.21
5 items
Social Media’s Knee-Busting Dance Craze, #BussItChallenge Gets Some…
 6 days ago
01.15.21
6 Expert Tips For Safely Straightening Your Natural…
 6 days ago
01.15.21
5 items
5 Black-Owned Beauty Essentials That Will Elevate Your…
 6 days ago
01.15.21
Urban Meyer Coming Out of Retirement
 6 days ago
01.15.21
Life Is Good: Drake Shows Off Muscles While…
 6 days ago
01.15.21
Ciara Shares Iconic Memory From Her Wedding In…
 6 days ago
01.15.21
Close