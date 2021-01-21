Do You Know A Performer Who Might Want To Sign Up?

Got talent? Moore Square is seeking entertainers to perform in the park as part of the “Moore Buskers” series.
This entertainment series features singers, musicians, magicians, DJs, and more. Starting in March, the park will be hosting performances every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The series is free and open to the public.
We are encouraging social distancing for patrons and adhere to all COVID guidelines.
Sign Up to Perform
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark