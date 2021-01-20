Who Will Be On The Black History Month Honor Roll?

The Wake Forest Human Relations Council (HRC) is celebrating Black History Month in 2021 by giving you the chance to recognize local African Americans who have made a difference enhancing and improving the quality of life in their community, family, church, business or other group.
From now through Saturday, Jan. 23, the HRC is soliciting nominations in several categories, including educator, actor, healthcare worker, business owner, frontline worker, musician and politician – just to name a few. The online nomination form is now available.
Wake Forest residents, former residents, and business and community stakeholders are eligible. Nomination narratives describing the individual’s contributions should be 400 words or less.
Nominees should demonstrate leadership and integrity and be respected by their peers. In addition, potential nominees may, for example, help neighbors and fellow Wake Forest citizens in some way, demonstrate hospitality and concern for others, support local businesses and charities, promote a sense of community in their neighborhood and beyond, or serve the community through their school, church, business or community organization.
