Free Virtual ACT Prep In Durham

Male university student studying in his room at uni

Source: MartinPrescott / Getty

Session Dates are January 30, February 6, and February 13 (9:00 am – 2:00 pm)

You are required to attend all 3 Saturdays. Attendance will be taken each day. If you miss a session, you will forfeit your space. You will also forfeit your space if you are late.

9:00-10:00 is an optional question period. Bring your questions with you.

10:00-2:00 Test Prep Sessions will start promptly at 10:00. Indicate your interest below.

Students who register after the spots are filled will be put on a waiting list. A zoom link will be emailed to you before the course starts.

If you need a TI-84 calculator, you have 2 options:

Option 1: All students that have a Chromebook have free access to the TI-84 emulator app through July 2021, so this would be the best/easiest thing to use during test preparation.

To add the TI-84 Calculator App to your Chromebook:

1. Click here (https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/ti-84-plus-ce-app-for-chr/compdaiogbfdpildfbleipdcglmmlojo)

2. Select “Add to Chrome”

Option 2: Students can contact their school and ask to check out a TI-84 calculator.

MORE DETAILS HERE

 

 

