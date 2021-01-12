CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Find Out What Municipality Becomes The First North Carolina To Pass LGBTQ Nondiscrimination Protections

Gay Pride parade nyc , june 26th, 2016

Source: Alan Schein / Getty

The Board of Commissioners in Hillsborough, North Carolina met Monday to vote and they passed an ordinance (see page 70),  protecting members of the LGBTQ community from discrimination.

“Every person deserves to be recognized in their full humanity and treated with decency and fairness. I am so proud for Hillsborough to join local governments across the state to protect all those within our jurisdictions to ensure the rights of everyone who lives, works, and plays in our communities,” says Jenn Weaver, Mayor of Hillsborough.

The 7,000 people of Hillsborough are the first municipality in the state to pass LGBTQ-inclusive nondiscrimination protections.

Town of Hillsborough Commissioner Matt Hughes added, “The nondiscrimination ordinances that Hillsborough and localities across the state will pass show the commitment we as local officials have to the constitutional principle of equal protection under the law. As a biracial gay man myself, it brings me hope that our constituents know we not only see them, but that we will do all within our power to support, enable, and protect them as they live their lives without fear of discrimination for themselves and their families.”

Other municipalities will meet such as Carrboro and Chapel Hill. Orange County Commission and Durham City Council will consider similar protections.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“It’s a new day for LGBTQ North Carolinians, who for too long have lived under the legacy of discrimination in this state enshrined by HB2 and HB142. This move by Hillsborough’s elected officials is an important first step in affirming that North Carolina is a safe and welcoming place for LGBTQ people to call home – but the work is far from over. We must keep fighting until LGBTQ nondiscrimination protections extend well beyond the borders of this incredible small town, and ensure that our communities are protected within every corner of this state and every arena of life,” said Kendra R. Johnson, Executive Director of Equality North Carolina.

Allison Scott, Director of Policy & Programs at Campaign for Southern Equality, also added, “We live in divisive and challenging times, so seeing local communities unite to pass common-sense legislation protecting their neighbors from discrimination is an inspiring breath of fresh air. This leadership from lawmakers in Hillsborough and other municipalities will move North Carolina closer to our vision of a state where all people can thrive. LGBTQ North Carolinians – especially transgender people like me – have lived under the trauma and erasure of anti-LGBTQ laws in our state for too long. But today, many of us feel valued.”

HEAD TO THE FOXYNC.COM HOMEPAGE

LGBTQ , Pride

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Hot Spot: Home Where Kim Porter Passed Away…
 2 hours ago
01.12.21
Gay Pride parade nyc , june 26th, 2016
Find Out What Municipality Becomes The First North…
 3 hours ago
01.12.21
Capitol Police Fallout Puts Spotlight On White Supremacists…
 4 hours ago
01.12.21
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Wants Impeachment, Keeps Foot On…
 7 hours ago
01.12.21
Black U.S. Capitol Police Officer Hailed As Hero…
 7 hours ago
01.12.21
Charlie Sykes Called Lindsey Graham Donald Trump’s “Fluffer”,…
 1 day ago
01.11.21
The Self-Restraint Officer Eugene Goodman Showed The Capitol…
 1 day ago
01.11.21
Bradley Beal Out For Wizards Game Due To…
 1 day ago
01.11.21
White Florida Man Who Allegedly Paraded With Nancy…
 1 day ago
01.11.21
Capitol Officer Killed By Supposed Pro-Police Terrorists Was…
 4 days ago
01.08.21
What Charges Can The Terrorists Who Broke Into…
 5 days ago
01.07.21
LeBron James Shares His WNBA Ownership Group Plan…
 5 days ago
01.07.21
Vivica A. Fox: I’m Finally Happy With The…
 6 days ago
01.06.21
14 items
Protest Rages At The U.S. Capitol
 6 days ago
01.06.21
Close