The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Virtual Job Fair

FCBC Community Job Fair

Job Seekers MUST create a Free Virtual Profile to attend a Virtual Hiring Event

Benefits for Job Seekers:

  • Conduct live online one-on-one virtual interviews with hiring officials at the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Virtual Job Fair.
  • Avoid sending your resume into the black hole and waiting for a phone call.
  • Meet with the recruiters who can hire you!
  • Explore opportunities that exist throughout the State of North Carolina
  • Chat with recruiters from the comfort of your home at a convenient time between 11:00 am – 7:00 pm.
  • Become a part of the team making a difference!
  • We are looking for individuals with backgrounds in medicine, nursing, mental/behavioral health, and IT.
  • Offer Proprietary Job matching

All you need is a computer or smartphone and an internet connection!!!!

Close