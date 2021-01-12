The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Virtual Job Fair

Job Seekers MUST create a Free Virtual Profile to attend a Virtual Hiring Event
Benefits for Job Seekers:
- Conduct live online one-on-one virtual interviews with hiring officials at the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Virtual Job Fair.
- Avoid sending your resume into the black hole and waiting for a phone call.
- Meet with the recruiters who can hire you!
- Explore opportunities that exist throughout the State of North Carolina
- Chat with recruiters from the comfort of your home at a convenient time between 11:00 am – 7:00 pm.
- Become a part of the team making a difference!
- We are looking for individuals with backgrounds in medicine, nursing, mental/behavioral health, and IT.
- Offer Proprietary Job matching
All you need is a computer or smartphone and an internet connection!!!!
The NCDHHS is hiring for positions across the state of NC. Join our virtual job fair on January 26 to chat with recruiters & learn more.
Registration required: https://t.co/NCe3VoLc7t. pic.twitter.com/NtCYZiAaXS
— NCDHHS (@ncdhhs) January 10, 2021
